Desmond Bane News: Hits for 22 against Lakers
Bane contributed 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-109 win over the Lakers.
The 27-year-old wing continues his February surge. Bane has scored more than 20 points in seven of the last eight games, averaging 26.3 points, 3.4 threes, 3.1 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals over that span while shooting 59.5 percent from the floor and 48.2 percent from beyond the arc.
