Desmond Bane News: Hits for 25 in Monday's loss

Bane chipped in 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to Houston.

The fifth-year guard continues to make an impact at both ends of the court. Over his last 12 appearances, Bane has drained multiple three-pointers 11 times and recorded multiple steals eight times, averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from long range.