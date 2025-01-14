Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Hits for 25 in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 10:08am

Bane chipped in 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to Houston.

The fifth-year guard continues to make an impact at both ends of the court. Over his last 12 appearances, Bane has drained multiple three-pointers 11 times and recorded multiple steals eight times, averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from long range.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now