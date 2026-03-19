Desmond Bane News: Leads Orlando with 24 points
Bane logged 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during the Magic's 130-111 loss to the Hornets on Thursday.
Bane connected on four of five field-goal attempts for 11 points in the first quarter, but the sixth-year wing wasn't able to maintain that hot streak in the second frame (1-5 FG for two points). He still led the Magic in scoring, reaching the 20-plus-point mark for the first time in his last three games. Bane has averaged 21.8 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.2 steals over 34.3 minutes per game since March 1.
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