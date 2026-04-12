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Desmond Bane News: Limited in crucial loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bane provided eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to the Celtics.

Bane was limited to just 18 minutes, closing the regular season with a disappointing effort. It's fair to assume that Orlando was hoping to preserve Bane for the postseason, although plans changed when Boston took charge during the third quarter. Orlando will now face Philadelphia, with the winner securing a playoff spot against Boston.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
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