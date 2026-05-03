Desmond Bane News: Modest end to season
Bane posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Bane scored no more than 18 points for the third straight game, all of which were losses. After leading the series 3-1, Orlando simply ran out of legs, bringing to an end what will likely be viewed as an underwhelming campaign for a team that came into the season with lofty expectations. As for Bane, his first season in Orlando was right on par with his career numbers. He finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 82 games.
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