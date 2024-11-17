Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Moving back into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Bane will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bane made his return Friday following a seven-game absence due to an oblique injury, but he operated off the bench, recording 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during a loss to Golden State. Santi Aldama will shift to the bench as a corresponding move.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now