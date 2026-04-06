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Desmond Bane News: Notches 27 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Bane finished Sunday's 112-108 victory over New Orleans with 27 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes.

Bane helped the Magic improve to 42-36 on the season. Across 78 appearances, Bane is on track to finish as a third-round value in nine-category formats with 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 34.1 minutes per contest.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
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