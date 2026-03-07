Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Pours in team-high 30 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 7:05pm

Bane accumulated 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-92 win over the Timberwolves.

It's the fifth time in the last 10 games that Bane has delivered at least 30 points. The 27-year-old wing has been on fire over that stretch, during which he has averaged 25.6 points, 3.9 boards, 3.9 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 50.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
