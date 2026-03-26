Desmond Bane News: Productive in win Thursday

Bane amassed 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and six assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 win over Sacramento.

Bane was coming off three straight games in which he couldn't reach the 20-point mark, but he bounced back admirably in this one with a strong shooting performance that also saw him drain three three-pointers. Bane has scored at least 15 points in 11 of his last 12 appearances, and his role as the Magic's No. 2 option behind Paolo Banchero is pretty much set in stone, giving him a solid floor in most slates.