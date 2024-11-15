Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane News: Returning Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Bane (oblique) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Bane will return to action Friday after missing the Grizzlies last seven games due to a right oblique strain, though he could be under a minutes restriction following a lengthy absence. In the four games prior to his injury, Bane averaged 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 28.8 minutes per contest.

