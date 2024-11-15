Desmond Bane News: Returning Friday
Bane (oblique) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Bane will return to action Friday after missing the Grizzlies last seven games due to a right oblique strain, though he could be under a minutes restriction following a lengthy absence. In the four games prior to his injury, Bane averaged 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 28.8 minutes per contest.
