Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Scores game-high 34 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Bane posted 34 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 40 minutes in Saturday's 113-110 triple-overtime loss to the Suns.

Bane did everything in his power to carry the Magic to a victory, but a last-second game-winning three from Jalen Green prevented him from doing so. Bane has now scored 30-plus points in two of his last three games while putting up at least 22 in five of his last six contests, so he's doing an excellent job operating as the Magic's No. 2 option on offense behind Paolo Banchero, and even taking over when the game calls for it.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More
