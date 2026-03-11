Desmond Bane News: Scores game-high 35 points in win
Bane posted 35 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 win over Cleveland.
Bane was locked in from the jump, missing just once through the first half. He was clutch down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 35 points in the final frame and capping off his night with a game-deciding triple with 20 seconds left in regulation, which prompted him to break out the Sam Cassell celebration. As a bonus for 9-cat managers, Bane didn't commit a single turnover in his 36 minutes of floor time.
