Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Scores game-high 35 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Bane posted 35 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 win over Cleveland.

Bane was locked in from the jump, missing just once through the first half. He was clutch down the stretch, scoring 11 of his 35 points in the final frame and capping off his night with a game-deciding triple with 20 seconds left in regulation, which prompted him to break out the Sam Cassell celebration. As a bonus for 9-cat managers, Bane didn't commit a single turnover in his 36 minutes of floor time.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 3
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago