Desmond Bane News: Scores team-high 18 points
Bane supplied 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 win over the Kings.
Bane has been trending in the right direction in recent games, and it seems the shooting woes plaguing him in late November are a thing of the past now. He's surpassed the 15-point mark in his last three appearances in December, averaging 17.7 points per game and shooting 53.8 percent from the floor in that span.
