Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Steady campaign continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Bane racked up 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.

Bane continues to deliver consistent production on a game-to-game basis, having not missed one of Orlando's 70 contests in 2025-26. The star swingman has averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34.2 minutes per tilt in his last nine games, shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
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