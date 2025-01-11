Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Strong two-way showing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Bane posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 win over the Timberwolves.

Ja Morant didn't have his best performance Saturday, but Bane was one of the players who stepped up considerably to carry the Grizzlies to victory. The former TCU standout has managed to remain consistent on a game-to-game basis, and even though at times he operates as the Grizzlies' third-best scoring option, it's worth noting he's surpassed the 20-point plateau in five of his last six contests.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now