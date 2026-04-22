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Desmond Bane News: Struggles from field in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Bane ended with 12 points (2-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bane reached double figures thanks to a strong effort at the charity stripe but struggled from the field as the Magic suffered a double-digit Game 2 loss. After erupting for 34 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT) against the 76ers to start the Play-In Tournament on April 15, the guard has scored fewer than 20 points on under 40 percent shooting in each of the past three games.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
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