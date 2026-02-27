Devin Booker Injury: Could return next week

Booker (hip) is trending toward returning to action Tuesday in Sacramento or Thursday against the Bulls, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Booker was back in action before the All-Star break after missing seven games due to an ankle injury. However, in his first appearance following the layoff, the All-Star guard played only nine minutes before suffering a right hip strain, which has kept him out of four straight contests. The Suns had only two games this week and don't play again until next Tuesday, giving Booker plenty of time to rest and rehab before returning to game action. It's safe to assume he'll face restrictions when given the green light, as he's made only three appearances since Jan. 23.