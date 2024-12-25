Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker

Devin Booker Injury: Does some on-court work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 6:11pm

Suns' head coach Mike Budenholzer said Booker (groin) has done some on-court work Wednesday night, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker's Christmas status remains unchanged, but his injury-related absence may not last much longer. While the Suns prepare for their upcoming game against the Nuggets, likely with Royce O'Neale once again in the Suns' starting lineup, Booker will look to make a return in their game Friday against a Mavericks team currently reeling from news of Luka Doncic (calf) possibly being out long-term.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
