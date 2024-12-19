Devin Booker Injury: Done for night with groin injury

Booker won't return to Thursday's game against the Pacers due to groin tightness, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports. He totaled 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes before exiting.

Booker didn't come out of the locker room to begin the second half, and the team announced shortly after the third quarter began that he's been shut down for the evening. Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn could see more playing time in the second half due to Booker's absence. Booker can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Saturday's contest against the Pistons, though groin injuries often result in multi-game absences.