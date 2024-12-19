Devin Booker Injury: Downgraded to out

Booker won't return to Thursday's game against the Pacers due to groin tightness, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports. He totaled 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 25 minutes before exiting.

Booker didn't come out of the locker room to begin the second half and the team announced shortly after that he's been shut down for the evening. Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn could see more chances down the stretch in Booker's absence.