Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker Injury: Exits early Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Booker won't return to Thursday's game against the Spurs due to right hip soreness, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Booker exited to the locker room late in the second quarter and won't play in the second half. He'll finish with five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across nine minutes. Jordan Goodwin started the third quarter in Booker's place, though Amir Coffey could also see a bump in minutes the rest of the way. Booker's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Orlando.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
