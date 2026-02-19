Devin Booker Injury: Exits early Thursday
Booker won't return to Thursday's game against the Spurs due to right hip soreness, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Booker exited to the locker room late in the second quarter and won't play in the second half. He'll finish with five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across nine minutes. Jordan Goodwin started the third quarter in Booker's place, though Amir Coffey could also see a bump in minutes the rest of the way. Booker's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Orlando.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 109 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 712 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 712 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 514 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More