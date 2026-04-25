Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Booker exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder due to an apparent left ankle injury, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Booker appeared to trip and immediately grabbed his left ankle before hobbling to the locker room. If the star guard is unable to return, Grayson Allen will likely help pick up the slack.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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