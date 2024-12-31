Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker Injury: Expects to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Booker (groin) is on track to play Tuesday against the Grizzlies but will need to go through warmups before being officially cleared, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Booker was initially added to the injury report as questionable, and barring any last-minute setbacks, he'll be in line to return from a five-game absence caused by a left groin strain. Expect official confirmation from the team closer to tipoff.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
