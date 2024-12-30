Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker Injury: Officially questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Booker (groin) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Booker was trending in the right direction after participating in 5-on-5 work during Monday's practice, and this update indicates he's indeed closing in on a return. The team will likely monitor the Kentucky product closely during morning shootaround and pregame warmups before issuing another update on his availability.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now