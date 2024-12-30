Devin Booker Injury: Officially questionable

Booker (groin) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Booker was trending in the right direction after participating in 5-on-5 work during Monday's practice, and this update indicates he's indeed closing in on a return. The team will likely monitor the Kentucky product closely during morning shootaround and pregame warmups before issuing another update on his availability.