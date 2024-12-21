Devin Booker Injury: Out through Monday

The Suns announced Saturday that Booker (groin) will be out Saturday against the Pistons and Monday against the Nuggets before being re-evaluated early next week, Doug Haller of The Athletic reports.

While fantasy managers should receive a better understanding of the severity of the star guard's injury once he is re-evaluated, Booker may face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the Suns' Christmas Day matchup with the Nuggets next Wednesday For whatever length of time Booker misses, supporting players like Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Monte Morris are all candidates to receive increased playing time.