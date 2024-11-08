Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker Injury: Questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 3:52pm

Booker is questionable for Friday's game against Dallas due to an illness.

Booker was a late addition to the injury report Friday due to an illness. The star shooting guard has yet to miss a game this season, and his status will likely be determined following warmups and closer to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. If Booker is ruled out, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale are both candidates for an increased role.

