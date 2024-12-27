Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker Injury: Ruled out for Friday and Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 9:50pm

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said that Booker (groin), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, will also be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Warriors, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker will miss his fourth and fifth games this weekend due to a left groin strain. With the added rest to progress in his recovery, Booker could make his return against the Grizzlies on New Year's Eve. Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie will continue to see more playing time due to Booker's injury.

