Devin Booker Injury: Sent to locker room
Booker wasn't on the Suns' bench to begin the second half Thursday against the Pacers due to an apparent ankle injury, Brendon Kleen of Locked On Suns reports.
Booker looked to tweak his ankle during the first quarter but managed to stick it out for the remainder of the first half before presumably getting checked out during halftime. He'll be considered questionable to return until the team has more information to share.
