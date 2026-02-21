Devin Booker Injury: Sidelined for at least one week

Booker will have his right hip strain reevaluated by medical staff in one week, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

Booker sustained the injury during the Suns' loss to the Spurs on Thursday, and he'll be out of action until at least early March, at which point the team's medical staff will provide an updated timeline for the veteran guard's return. Jordan Goodwin, Collin Gillespie and Jalen Green will all take on larger roles for the Suns for as long as Booker is sidelined.