Devin Booker Injury: Won't play Friday

Booker (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas.

Booker will miss his fourth consecutive outing due to a left groin strain, and his next chance to return will come Saturday against the Warriors. The star shooting guard has done some on-court work and is seemingly preparing to return to game action soon. However, Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale are candidates for extended playing time if Booker remains sidelined a bit longer.