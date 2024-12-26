Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker

Devin Booker Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Booker (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas.

Booker will miss his fourth consecutive outing due to a left groin strain, and his next chance to return will come Saturday against the Warriors. The star shooting guard has done some on-court work and is seemingly preparing to return to game action soon. However, Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale are candidates for extended playing time if Booker remains sidelined a bit longer.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
