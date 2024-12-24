Devin Booker Injury: Won't play on Christmas

Booker (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Booker will miss a third straight game due to a left groin injury, the severity of which remains unknown. Royce O'Neale should remain in the starting lineup Wednesday while Ryan Dunn and Monte Morris could see more action off the bench. Booker's next chance to play will come Friday against Dallas -- the first end of a back-to-back.