Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker Injury: Won't play on Christmas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Booker (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Booker will miss a third straight game due to a left groin injury, the severity of which remains unknown. Royce O'Neale should remain in the starting lineup Wednesday while Ryan Dunn and Monte Morris could see more action off the bench. Booker's next chance to play will come Friday against Dallas -- the first end of a back-to-back.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now