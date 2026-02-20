Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Booker (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Magic.

Booker will return to the sidelines after tweaking his hip in Thursday's loss to the Spurs, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers. Booker's absence will open up minutes for Jordan Goodwin, and it'll be Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie doing the heavy lifting on offense.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago