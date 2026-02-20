Devin Booker Injury: Won't play Saturday
Booker (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Magic.
Booker will return to the sidelines after tweaking his hip in Thursday's loss to the Spurs, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers. Booker's absence will open up minutes for Jordan Goodwin, and it'll be Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie doing the heavy lifting on offense.
