Devin Booker Injury: Won't play Sunday
Booker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Booker will miss a second straight game due to right ankle injury management. His next chance to play will come in Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the higher-seeded team between the Clippers and Trail Blazers. The star guard will finish the regular season with averages of 26.1 points, 6.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals across 33.5 minutes per tilt in 64 outings.
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