Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Bounces back in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Booker contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in Sunday's 120-98 win over the Raptors.

After posting 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting during Saturday's loss to the Bucks, Booker delivered a bounce-back performance in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The star guard recorded a game-high 25 points, reaching the 20-point marker for the 10th time across 12 March appearances. He also finished second on the Suns in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in four of the last five games. Over that five-game stretch, Booker has averaged 27.0 points, 5.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per showing.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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