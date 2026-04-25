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Devin Booker News: Checks back in Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Booker (ankle) returned to Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Thunder with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.

Booker appeared to injure his left ankle earlier in the quarter and hobbled to the locker room. However, the star guard returned to the court shortly thereafter, missing less than three minutes of game time.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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