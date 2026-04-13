Devin Booker News: Cleared for Tuesday

Booker (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Trail Blazers.

Booker missed the final two matchups of the regular season due to right ankle injury management. However, he'll be a full go for Tuesday's clash. Booker caught fire on the offensive end down the stretch, averaging 30.8 points in his last five appearances, and he'll be relied on heavily to get the job done during Tuesday's Play-In Game.