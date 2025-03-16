Devin Booker News: Does it all in double-double outing

Booker accumulated 19 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Lakers.

Booker once again put together a strong performance offensively in Sunday's contest, leading all players in assists while finishing one point shy of the 20-point mark in a double-double outing. Booker has recorded at least 15 points and 10 assists in nine contests, doing so in two straight outings.