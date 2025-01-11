Devin Booker News: Dominates Jazz with 34 points

Booker accumulated a game-high 34 points (12-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 victory over the Jazz.

Booker was dominant on Saturday, scoring a game-high 34 points to lead the Suns to victory. It was especially encouraging to see him go 6-for-12 from beyond the arc, as Booker had been shooting a brutal 18.9 percent from long range across his prior six appearances to Saturday's action. Over his last six games since returning from a groin injury, the superstar guard is averaging 23.2 points, 9.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.