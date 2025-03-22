Devin Booker News: Double-double against Cavs

Booker produced 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-112 victory over the Cavaliers.

After striking for 41 points Wednesday against the Bulls, Booker let Kevin Durant carry the scoring load Friday but still supplied his 12th double-double of the season -- one short of his career high -- and third in the last five games. Booker is averaging 25.2 points, 9.4 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.8 threes over that stretch while shooting 40.0 percent (14-for-35) from beyond the arc.