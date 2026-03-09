Devin Booker News: Drains 15 from charity stripe
Booker closed with 30 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 15-15 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 win over the Hornets.
Booker didn't have a great night of shooting, but he drew plenty of contact during the victory. He took advantage by going 15-for-15 from the free-throw line, representing half of his scoring total. The trio of Booker, Jalen Green and Collin Gillespie counted for 78 of Phoenix's 111 points, and although they are currently projected for the play-in bracket, they could leapfrog the Nuggets if this core stays healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks14 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More