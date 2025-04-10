Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Drops 14 dines in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Booker produced 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

Booker was more of a facilitator as the Suns dropped an eighth consecutive game, eliminating them from the playoffs. The team limped down the stretch without Kevin Durant (ankle), although Booker fid his level beat to keep his team in contention. With nothing left to play for, Booker's participation in the final two games is up in the air, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the superstar take a seat as the season comes to a close.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now