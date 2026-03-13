Devin Booker News: Drops 31 points in Friday's loss
Booker logged 31 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds and one block over 34 minutes during the Suns' 122-115 loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Booker enjoyed an efficient night from the field while also showing aggression on the offensive side of the floor, as he attempted double-digit free throws for the third time in four games. He's now scored at least 27 points in six consecutive games, averaging 31.7 points, 4.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 threes and 1.0 steals over 34.1 minutes per game while connecting on 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts over that span.
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