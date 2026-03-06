Devin Booker News: Drops 32 points in victory

Booker notched 32 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 118-116 win over the Pelicans.

After scoring 27 points in Thursday's loss to Chicago, Booker delivered another strong scoring performance. The star guard turned in an efficient showing from beyond the arc en route to game highs in points and triples. He also recorded multiple steals for a second consecutive contest. Over three appearances since returning from a four-game absence due to a hip strain, Booker has averaged 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes per tilt.