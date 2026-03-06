Devin Booker News: Drops 32 points in victory
Booker notched 32 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 118-116 win over the Pelicans.
After scoring 27 points in Thursday's loss to Chicago, Booker delivered another strong scoring performance. The star guard turned in an efficient showing from beyond the arc en route to game highs in points and triples. He also recorded multiple steals for a second consecutive contest. Over three appearances since returning from a four-game absence due to a hip strain, Booker has averaged 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2212 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More