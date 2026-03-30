Devin Booker News: Drops 36 points in blowout win

Booker contributed 36 points (16-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Monday's 131-106 win over the Grizzlies.

Booker turned in an extremely efficient outing and required only three quarters to score a game-high 36 points against the banged-up Grizzlies. Additionally, the star guard had a bounce-back performance from beyond the arc after shooting 2-for-9 from three-point range over the previous two games. The Kentucky product was also productive as a distributor, dishing out at least five assists for a sixth straight game. During that stretch, Booker has averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per showing.