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Devin Booker News: Drops team-high 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Booker closed Sunday's 119-84 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes.

Booker led Phoenix with 23 points, although it wasn't even close to being enough in what ended up a blowout loss. It continued what has been a somewhat underwhelming season for Booker, averaging 25.9 points, 6.0 assists and 1.9 three-pointers through 67 appearances. If the Suns are to have any chance of causing an upset, Booker is going to have to play out of his skin.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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