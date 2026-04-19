Devin Booker News: Drops team-high 23 points
Booker closed Sunday's 119-84 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes.
Booker led Phoenix with 23 points, although it wasn't even close to being enough in what ended up a blowout loss. It continued what has been a somewhat underwhelming season for Booker, averaging 25.9 points, 6.0 assists and 1.9 three-pointers through 67 appearances. If the Suns are to have any chance of causing an upset, Booker is going to have to play out of his skin.
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