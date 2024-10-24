Devin Booker News: Efficient in win

Booker contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-113 overtime win over the Clippers.

Even with the addition of a "true point guard" in Tyus Jones, Booker was still able to rack up six assists during Wednesday's victory. While Booker is still an elite volume scorer, he likely won't be relied on to go for nearly 30 points a night when Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both healthy.