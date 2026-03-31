Devin Booker News: Erupts for 34 points in loss
Booker recorded 34 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 16-19 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Magic.
Booker followed his 36-point performance in Monday's win over Memphis with another huge scoring outburst in the second leg of this back-to-back set. However, he needed a season-high 16 makes from the charity stripe to reach 30 points Tuesday, whereas he didn't get to the line at all Monday. The star guard also chipped in a team-high seven assists and has dished out at least five dimes in seven straight games.
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