Devin Booker News: Explodes for 43 points Thursday
Booker ended with 43 points (14-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 win over Indiana.
Booker needed 31 shots to score 43 points, but he was extremely efficient across the board, going 4-for-7 from deep and draining all of his 11 shots from the charity stripe. Booker has been on a tear of late and has scored at least 27 points in five games in a row, averaging 31.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game over that span.
