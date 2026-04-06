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Devin Booker News: Game-high 30 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Booker accumulated 30 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over the Bulls.

Booker scored a game-high 30 points to propel the Suns to victory Sunday. The All-Star guard has put up at least 22 points in seven consecutive games, during which Booker has averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per tilt.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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