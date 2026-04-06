Devin Booker News: Game-high 30 points Sunday

Booker accumulated 30 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over the Bulls.

Booker scored a game-high 30 points to propel the Suns to victory Sunday. The All-Star guard has put up at least 22 points in seven consecutive games, during which Booker has averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per tilt.