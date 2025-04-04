Devin Booker News: Game-high 37 points in defeat

Booker notched 37 points (15-29 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 123-103 loss to Boston.

Booker posted a game-high mark in points during the blowout loss, and he has totaled 76 points over his last two games. Additionally, the superstar guard has now racked up 24 outings with 30-plus points this season. Booker struggled from beyond the arc against Boston, though in his previous five games entering Friday's contest, he had shot 38.6 percent from downtown. The 28-year-old should continue to see increased usage due to Kevin Durant (ankle) being sidelined.